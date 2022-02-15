Town council considers ownership of downtown property

The Rocky Mount Town Council agreed on Monday to pursue taking ownership of property at 20 Spring Street near downtown Rocky Mount. The deed exchange is being considered to settle a long-standing lien on the property.

The current lien on the property is for $20,575 by Rocky Mount. It was put in place in 2014 shorty after the home was razed by the town.

In order to settle the lien, relatives of the owner have offered to deed over the property. The owner is currently in a nursing home with dementia, according to a report provided by the town. A niece with power of attorney is offering the property to help the owner qualify for Medicaid.

While the lot is located in a residential area, it is in close proximity to downtown. Council member Tyler Lee said it could be a good economic development opportunity for the town.

"There could be some cool ideas that may be able to come out of this," Lee said. "It is right on the outskirts of downtown, but it is still within walking distance of the downtown area."

There was some considerations on the value of the property and if it would be worth taking over ownership. Town Attorney John Boitnott said the the tax assessed value of the property is likely less than the payout of the lien, but filing a claim in circuit court asking the property be sold to satisfy the lien would involve cost and expenses that would come out of any potential sale.

Following discussion, the council unanimously agreed to move forward with accepting ownership of the property. A final vote on the change of ownership to the town is expected at next month's town council meeting.

