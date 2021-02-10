Town council meeting opens with resignation

At the start of the Rocky Mount Town Council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Steven Angle announced the resignation of councilman Bobby Cundiff.

No reasons were given for the resignation on Monday.

“We will certainly miss his council and dedication to Rocky Mount and its citizens and we certainly wish him well as he goes forward,” Angle said.

Council member Bobby Moyer also was not present at Monday’s meeting. The absences left only five council members, including the mayor, to vote on agenda items.

The remaining council members voted to lease a portion of Angle Street in downtown Rocky Mount to the owner of 325 Franklin St. to be used as a right-of-way. Members agreed to limit the lease to one year, which needed to be renewed.

Town Manager James Ervin said the owner of the property, Phillip Bane, had requested use of the right-of-way as part of remodeling his property, which was the former Morris Furniture building. Ervin said the town could continue to extend the lease until the remodeling is completed.

Bane has provided plans to build a restaurant on the bottom floor of the building with lodging on the upper floors. Ervin said the town could then deed the property over to make it a permanent part of the overall property.