Town council provides final review of 2022 budget

No one spoke at the Rocky Mount Town Council’s public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget. The brief meeting was held exactly one week before the council makes a final vote on the budget May 10.

The $11.5-million operating budget for fiscal year 2022 includes $6.9 million for the town’s general fund and $3.2 million for the town’s utility fund. The budget also includes the town’s utility capital projects fund operating budget of $489,000 and Harvester Center budget of $868,500.

The budget also includes an additional $2.3 million in expected funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The act is the most recent COVID-19 relief package from the federal government.

Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said the funds from the relief package have not arrived in localities in Virginia, but town staff wanted to be prepared. “We are penciling in revenues and expenses for those line items so we are not flat footed when those funds hit our accounts,” he said.

Tax rates will remain the same in fiscal year 2022 for town residents. The real estate tax levy will remain at 13 cents per $100 of assessed value. Personal property tax levy will stay at 51 cents per $100 of assessed value. Machinery and tools tax levy will continue at 17 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Rocky Mount Town Council will vote on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 on May 10 at 7 p.m.

