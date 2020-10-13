Town creates new committee to address racial equality

The Rocky Mount Town Council moved forward with the creation of a new committee focused on addressing racial equality on Monday.

Mayor Steve Angle and council member Billie Stockton agreed to join the committee with the goal of working with community leaders in making recommendations to the town council on ways to assure all citizens feel empowered in the town. The formation of the committee comes after months of racial tension nationally as well as locally.

The town faced criticism of racial insensitivity in July after removing chalk art from Angle Bridge following a Black Lives Matter rally approved by the town. The bridge was pressure-washed 72 hours after the event, removing the art.

Beth Simms, the town’s economic development director, discussed the committee at Monday’s meeting. She said it would be up to the council to determine the direction of the committee titled “Success Through Diversity.”

“If you have ever been in a situation where you are the minority in a group you know how it feels to feel like you may not be able to speak up,” Simms said. “We want all of our citizens to have the chance to speak up.”

Angle said the committee, once all members have joined, would begin meeting next month.