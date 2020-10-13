Town creates new committee to address racial equality

The Rocky Mount Town Council moved forward with the creation of a new committee focused on addressing racial equality on Monday.
Mayor Steve Angle and council member Billie Stockton agreed to join the committee with the goal of working with community leaders in making recommendations to the town council on ways to assure all citizens feel empowered in the town. The formation of the committee comes after months of racial tension nationally as well as locally.
The town faced criticism of racial insensitivity in July after removing chalk art from Angle Bridge following a Black Lives Matter rally approved by the town. The bridge was pressure-washed 72 hours after the event, removing the art.
Beth Simms, the town’s economic development director, discussed the committee at Monday’s meeting. She said it would be up to the council to determine the direction of the committee titled “Success Through Diversity.”
“If you have ever been in a situation where you are the minority in a group you know how it feels to feel like you may not be able to speak up,” Simms said. “We want all of our citizens to have the chance to speak up.”
Angle said the committee, once all members have joined, would begin meeting next month.
Town council also agreed not to move forward with efforts to declare the former Morris Furniture building at 325 Franklin St. as a nuisance to the town due to blight. The issue was discussed at the September meeting, and the building’s owner, Phillip Bane, was given a month to remove debris and replace broken windows.
Town Manager James Ervin said on Monday that all of the town’s concerns had been addressed. A town planner had inspected the building earlier this month, he said.
With Halloween a little more than two weeks away, town council addressed trick or treating during a pandemic. While council members agreed to no official position on the holiday, Angle asked that participants follow CDC guidelines on how to be safe. Those guidelines will be posted on the town’s website.
“We encourage everyone to be safe,” Angle said.
The town’s annual trunk or treat event at the Rocky Mount Police Department has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
