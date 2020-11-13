Town looking for more county assistance when responding to emergency calls

The Rocky Mount Town Council is reevaluating its current agreement with Franklin County when it comes to providing fire and rescue services. The council is asking for more assistance from the county when responding to calls outside town limits.
Town Manager James Ervin said at Monday night’s town council meeting that efforts have been ongoing for years asking the county to reevaluate funding the Rocky Mount Fire Department. He said the department is not funded like others in the county even though it handles a large amount of the calls for service.
“It has given us a little bit of heartburn,” Ervin said of the current arrangement.
Other departments in the county receive funds for fuel, insurance, operating equipment, repairs, utilities and stipends for volunteers. Ervin said the town is asking for the financial equivalent to those items as all the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s calls for service are in the county and as much as 70% are outside the town limits.
The audited cost of service for a single call for the department is $644, Ervin said. Of that cost, he said the county currently only supplies $82.
“We need the county to step up and deliver on paying their fair share,” Ervin said.
The town has considered options such as billing the county for each call for service outside of town or to ending their agreement altogether if a solution can’t be reached. Ervin said negotiations have been ongoing with the town for the past few weeks.
The county has agreed that many of the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s calls for service fall outside town limits and have pledged to increase funding starting next year, Ervin said. The next step for council is to negotiate an agreement with the county on how exactly funding will increase.
The town has put a deadline of Dec. 1 for a new agreement between the town. Ervin said he expects the county to take up the issue at the next board of supervisors meeting set for Nov. 17. He provided them with a proposed draft agreement and is waiting for a response.
Council members agreed to give the county two weeks to review the agreement before making any further decisions.
The negotiations between the town and county are taking place concurrent with the county’s negotiations over Cool Branch Fire and Rescue departments, which are located in Pittsylvania County. Pittsylvania County has also asked for an increase in funding due to a majority of the department’s calls for service coming from Franklin County.
Pittsylvania County gave a deadline of Dec. 1 for the county to increase funding to Cool Branch Fire and Rescue departments or service to Franklin County could end.
An expansion of the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market was also discussed during Monday’s town council meeting. The town recently sent out a request for bids on the proposed project with Cornerstone General Contractors from Dublin providing the lowest bid of $287,000.
The proposed expansion would include a new wing for vendors, a new pavilion area, wood fencing and upgraded electrical utilities. Ervin said the update would be necessary to allow Harvester Performance Center to provide shows next year while not disrupting vendors at the market.
The Harvester is expected to resume shows in April. Ervin said the town would need to move quickly with approving plans to have everything completed in time.
Despite the quick timeline, several council members asked to slow down the project. Council member Mark Newbill said the town should get feedback from vendors at the farmers’ market as well as neighboring businesses.
Council member Jon Snead agreed to take some time before agreeing to a $287,000 project. “We are talking about a simple structure, but we are talking about a quarter-million-dollar simple structure,” he said.
Newbill asked that a vote on the project be postponed and taken up by the town’s public facilities and special events committee. The council agreed to send the project to the committee for further discussion.
The committee will be visiting the farmers’ market on Friday to review plans before bringing a decision to the board in the coming weeks.
