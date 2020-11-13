Town looking for more county assistance when responding to emergency calls

The Rocky Mount Town Council is reevaluating its current agreement with Franklin County when it comes to providing fire and rescue services. The council is asking for more assistance from the county when responding to calls outside town limits.

Town Manager James Ervin said at Monday night’s town council meeting that efforts have been ongoing for years asking the county to reevaluate funding the Rocky Mount Fire Department. He said the department is not funded like others in the county even though it handles a large amount of the calls for service.

“It has given us a little bit of heartburn,” Ervin said of the current arrangement.

Other departments in the county receive funds for fuel, insurance, operating equipment, repairs, utilities and stipends for volunteers. Ervin said the town is asking for the financial equivalent to those items as all the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s calls for service are in the county and as much as 70% are outside the town limits.

The audited cost of service for a single call for the department is $644, Ervin said. Of that cost, he said the county currently only supplies $82.

“We need the county to step up and deliver on paying their fair share,” Ervin said.