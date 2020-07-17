Town of Boones Mill to host drive-in movie

With the caboose recently moved to its home beside the train depot, the parking lot between the Boones Mill Marketplace and the depot is now open for events, and the town is celebrating with a free movie night.
In conjunction with the Boones Mill Depot Restoration Committee and Boone Dominion Process Company, the town is hosting the drive-in movie night July 18. The featured film will be “The Outlaw,” a 1943 Howard Hughes film starring Jane Russell, Jack Buetel and Thomas Mitchell.
The International Movie Database description of the film is “Western legends Pat Garrett, Doc Holliday and Billy the Kid are played against each other over the law and the attentions of vivacious country vixen Rio McDonald.”
Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said the older film was selected due to movie rights and licensing fees, which the town obtained for the viewing.
A maximum of 60 vehicles will be allowed on a first come, first served basis. Volunteers will be directing traffic and coordinating parking.
Attendees are required to stay in their vehicles at all times except to use the restroom, which will be available, and 6-foot social distancing is required while waiting to use the restrooms.
Movie-goers are welcome to bring their own food and drinks as concessions will not be available at the event. Alcohol is prohibited.
Fitzpatrick said town council member Mike Smith and John Garst came up with the idea to hold drive-in movies at the site two years ago, but with the caboose parked in the middle of the lot, it hindered the amount of cars that could be accommodated. Garst is providing the projector and the screen for the film. Movie-goers will be able to tune their radio stations to a designated radio frequency to listen to the film in their vehicles.
Fitzpatrick said the town hopes to make the drive-in movie night a regular offering; however, in the future, it will serve as a fundraising effort for various causes, including the depot restoration and His Cupboard, a food pantry located in the Boones Mill Marketplace.
The film will begin at dusk at 24 Depot Drive in Boones Mill.
