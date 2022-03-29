Tractor Day returns after two year hiatus

Amanda Roberts woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to drive her family's John Deere 7830 tractor from Callaway to the parking lot of Roses Discount Store in Rocky Mount.

The night before, Roberts spent two hours washing the tractor, but the Franklin County High School senior was happy to do it since it meant kicking off her first Tractor Day since her freshman year in 2019.

Tractor Day sees Franklin County FFA members drive a family tractor to school, where they sit in the parking lot for their high school classmates to see and interact with. Not all FFA members participate, but those who do bring handmade signs with information about their tractor, including the make, model and uses.

"It just helps teach people about the equipment that's used to put food on the table," Roberts said.

Roberts, president of the Franklin County FFA Chapter, said Tractor Day is usually an annual event, but that it has been canceled both of the last two years, a causality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbie Dooley, career and technical education supervisor, said he takes the sight of tractors lined up in the high school's Law parking lot as a sign that things are truly returning to normal after the last two years.

Dooley said agriculture teachers and FFA advisors Kasey Arrington, Jean Capps and Jacob Wilson deserve a lot of credit for making Tractor Day 2022 happen.

"They've done an awesome job. We couldn't be more proud of the job they've done here today," Dooley said. "It is truly school-wide — they have put a smile on everybody's face here today."

Dooley said they basically planned the event from scratch this year.

After gathering at Roses at 7:30 on Friday morning, members of the Rocky Mount Police Department escorted the students and their tractors down Tanyard Road to the high school. Around 2:30 p.m. later that day, they gathered at Roses again to load up the tractors and get them home, which was upwards of an hour away for some of the students.

It was the first Tractor Day for Franklin County High School junior Faith Feazell who, like Roberts, also got up early to drive her family's tractor to school.

Feazell said her classmates were eager to climb around on the tractors and get inside to check them out.

"I've enjoyed it a lot and it's pretty cool," Feazell said.

With Tractor Day done, Franklin County FFA chapter will start gearing up for another returning event, Food For America, slated for April 8.

"That's when we bring animals and equipment up to the track and the fourth graders come around and we get to teach them," Roberts said.

This will be Roberts' and Feazell's first time doing the Food For America event. Franklin County High School hasn't been able to hold it for a few years, first due to untimely bad weather and then because of the pandemic.

"It's been rained out every other year, and then COVID hit," Roberts said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.