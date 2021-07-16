Treasure the family that loves and supports you wherever you are in life

I worked as a state park chaplain in Pennsylvania one summer. Where I lived, I was surrounded by Amish families and communities. I got to see firsthand what real family life looked life as I watched them.

The men would work very hard, but they would typically have jobs that kept them close to home. It would not be unusual to see the kids at work with their parents.

Routines were built into their days that ensured they had plenty of family time. Sunday evenings after church were reserved for family and community time.

Cars were discouraged because they take people far from their families. The whole structure of their community was built to encourage faith in God and closeness to family.

I think we have a lot to learn from what the Bible has to say about family and how the Amish people live. I see tons of families sitting at restaurants. They all have their phones out, staring at them and ignoring one another. I am even guilty occasionally of doing this.

At home, we all go to our own rooms and spend tons of time alone. I am convinced that this is not how God intended our family lives to look.