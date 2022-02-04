Trinity Ecumenical Parish marks the end of its mortgage

After 25 years, Trinity Ecumenical Parish has finally made its last mortgage payment. The congregation celebrated the significant milestone recently with a symbolic shredding of documents representing the more than $5 million in payments toward the mortgage.

Members gathered between the two Sunday services on Jan. 23 to witness the event. Several present were around when the church took out an initial mortgage of $1.1 million to construct the original, 11,000 square-foot church building in 1997.

Dr. Gary Scheidt, longtime pastor for the church now retired, recalled the early effort to locate a church a Smith Mountain Lake. It began when regional clergy of the multiple denominations individually considered establishing a church at the lake. Several of the clergy eventually came together to create the ecumenical parish, consisting of three smaller denominational churches—Trinity Episcopal Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

“Today is a milestone,” Scheidt said of the church finally paying off its mortgage. “It is a cause for celebration.”

In addition to funding the construction, finding a place to build the church was also a concern. Scheidt said the church was able to build its home at the corner of Virginia 122 and Lakemount Drive through property donated from Warren Moorman.

Moorman owned several acres of property in the area, including the Hook-Powell-Moorman farm located just north of the church. The surrounding property dates back to a Scottish immigrant merchant who moved to the area and set up a general store in 1785.

Scheidt said that original donation of 14 acres of land was used as collateral for the original mortgage of $1.1 million. With the mortgage in place, construction began. The the first service at the church was held April 6, 1997.

The church grew to what it is today following another mortgage of $2 million to fund an additional 20,000 square feet to the church that includes the Fellowship Hall used for several lake events and meetings as well as an educational wing.

The mortgage was put in place in 2002 with construction starting soon after. Work was completed in 2003.

At the Jan. 23 ceremony. church member Tom Fansler stood by three stacks of paper and a shredder. The three stacks represented the original mortgage, the second mortgage and a mortgage modification in 2013 to reduce the interest rate from 7% to just over 4%.

The three stacks represented more than $5 million paid from the $3.1 million in loans and the $2 million in interest paid over 25 years. Fansler assured the congregation that copies of all the papers were made before the ceremonial shredding began.

Several longtime members grabbed several pages of the mortgage papers and fed them into the shredder, closing a long, and expensive, chapter for the church.

The annual cost for the mortgage was estimated at $182,000, according to church member Kathryn Orth. She said the church does not expect members to give at the same level as before when their was an effort to pay off the mortgage. Even so, no longer paying a mortgage is expected to free up considerable funds to go toward additional ministries and missions in the future.