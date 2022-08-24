Two community yard sales will come together this weekend

Two popular community yard sales are coming together this weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Trinity Treasures will both be Aug. 26 and 27 featuring a wide variety of available items for sale.

“We are getting the message out that there will be two sales to go to,” said Tim Armstrong, one of the Joyous Junque organizers.

The idea for the combined dates came as the two churches both considered dates for their fall yard sales. In the past, according to Armstrong, the two churches worked to avoid having the event on the same dates. The two groups eventually decided it may be beneficial to work together.

Marsha Melkonian, one of the organizers for Trinity Treasures, said people often travel long distances to attend each of the sales during the year. By having them on the same date, eager customers are able to visit both churches in the same visit.

This will be the second Joyous Junque sale for Resurrection Catholic Church which has moved to having two sales a year instead of one. This weekend’s sale will focus on many of the smaller household items after much of the large furniture pieces were sold at the previous sale.

This week’s Joyous Junque sale will include collectibles, home decor, electronics, holiday items, jewelry, tools and exercise equipment among other things. The Trinity Treasures sale will also offer a wide range of items including, but not limited to, larger furniture, electronics, sporting goods, lawn equipment, kitchen appliances and holiday decorations.

Money raised from the two sales is donated to local nonprofits. Joyous Junque organizer Jim Urban said he is hoping to raise around $40,000 in this weekend’s sale. That would put the church at more than $80,0000 raised for the year when including the previous sale.

Trinity Treasures coordinator Geoff Orth said his goal is to raise $60,000 in their sale. Money raised in the sale is donated to local nonprofits on a quarterly basis throughout the year, he said.

Urban said a check presentation ceremony is planned for later this year for the multiple nonprofits receiving donations from the sale. Funds raised are split between the nonprofits.

The Joyous Junque and Trinity Treasures sales will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church and Trinity Ecumenical Parish, both located in Moneta, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 27.