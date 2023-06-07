The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate program is holding two information sessions next week to recruit volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community.

The two sessions will be June 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pittsylvania County Community Center in Chatham and on June 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center in downtown Rocky Mount. Applicants for this program must be 21 years of age, have the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, and be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds. Applicant will need to pass state and federal background checks.

These individuals are trained community volunteers, appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse, neglect or children in need of supervision or services.

The role of a CASA is child advocacy. Information is collected and compiled in a report including: case and family history, current family conditions, concerns and recommendations to ensure children remain safe and have permanent homes. CASAs also assist guardian ad litems, monitor each case for compliance with the court’s orders, and report their findings back to the court. All CASAs are mandated reporters of abuse and neglect.

Individuals entering into the training program will receive 40 hours of training related to their volunteer duties and two additional two hours of court observation. After being sworn-in CASAs are mentored by an experienced volunteer for their first two cases. CASA volunteers should be able to commit to 5 to 10 hours a month, after new recruit training, and should be able to appear in court for hearings.

For more information on CASA and the service programs they provide, visit their website at www.southernvacac.org. Call 540-484-5566 for more information.

- Submitted by Shannon Moran