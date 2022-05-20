Two roads added to VDOT's Secondary Six-Year Plan

Novella and Webster Corner roads have been added to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Secondary Six-Year Plan, for Franklin County.

The SSYP outlines road construction projects to be completed by VDOT in the next six years and focuses on roads in the commonwealth’s secondary roads system. The SSYP is updated annually and projects are built based on priority and projected fund availability.

At a Tuesday afternoon Franklin County Board of Supervisors work session, the board chose two unpaved secondary system roads to add to the 2023-28 SSYP. The discussion began with five projects suggested by the VDOT Bedford Residency: Stave Mill Road, Novella Road, Sling Gap, Beech Mountain Road and Webster Corner Road.

“Recommendations from our office are based on volume of traffic, based on road condition, based on construct-ability,” VDOT Bedford Residency Administrator Todd Daniel said.

The board agreed to add Novella Road — estimated to cost about $215,000 — to the SSYP, but decided against VDOT’s top suggestion, Stave Mill Road.

“Stave Mill is no longer in my district...but I think spending money on Stave Mill is absolutely pointless. From Six Mile Post Road to the railroad track it’s paved, and I think there’s two or three homes there. There’s only one home on the other side of the railroad tracks,” Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell said.

Tim Tatum, vice chairman of the board and supervisor of the Blue Ridge District — which encompasses Stave Mill Road as of 2020 census redistricting — concurred.

Much of the work session focused on Webster Corner Road. The entire project would cover 1.3 miles and cost $1.3 million, but the board opted to add .75 miles of it to the SSYP.

“.75 [miles] from the end of the hard surface, going north, would get you past the next-to-last home, so you have encompassed the vast majority of the homes if you do that distance,” Daniel said.

The real hurdle on Webster Corner, Daniel said, could be its average daily traffic.

Daniel explained that the SSYP projects are usually paid with telefee or unpaved road funds. There are certain restrictions on how each may be used. For instance, Unpaved Road Funds can only be used on roads with an ADT of 50 or more vehicles.

Webster Corner’s most recent ADT, from 2020, counted 40 vehicles.

Daniel acknowledged that 2020 ADTs may have been low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roads typically get a new count every six years, but Daniel indicated that VDOT could do a new, early traffic count for Webster Corner if it was on the SSYP. If a new count shows ADT at or above 50, the Webster Corner project would be eligible for unpaved road funds.

Using unpaved road funds could help the project get done sooner, Daniel said, because the area usually receives more Unpaved Road money per year than it does Telefee. Even so, neither project is likely start before 2027.

