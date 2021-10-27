Union Hall village plan getting a update

Just like the previous plan, the Union Hall village center was classified as the intersection of Virginia 40 and Kemp Ford Road. The village would stretch approximately a mile in all directions.

Information from residents at the initial meeting will be used by the county and consultants to develop a final plan expected to be completed for review sometime early next year. Once completed, a public hearing will be held on the plan before final approval by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

For anyone interested in providing input on the Union Hall Village Plan that was unable to attend the Oct. 5 meeting, a survey is available online. The eight-question survey will be available until Oct. 31.

Cooper said 56 people have taken the survey so far, but she would like to see many more before the Oct. 31 deadline. The questions ask a range of questions to get a better feel of how Union Hall residents would like to see the community grow in the future.

While the process is expected to take several months, Cooper said any Union Hall resident can sign up to be part of an email list to get updates on the village plan. The list will allow residents to know of any upcoming meetings concerning the village plan.