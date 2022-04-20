Union Hall water tower proposal moves forward

Plans to bring public water to the southern side of Smith Mountain Lake took another important step last week.

The Franklin County Planning Commission recommended a proposal by the Western Virginia Water Authority to build a water tower along Virginia 40 in Union Hall.

The recommendation comes after the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted last month to split the cost of the towers construction with WVWA. The total cost of construction is estimated at $3 million.

Franklin County is funding the project using federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act passed early last year. The county obtained $10 million in additional funding with $7 million dedicated to broadband expansion and $3 million dedicated to water and sewer expansion.

The new water tower is proposed for a wooded 15-acre property on Virginia 40 between Old Salem School Road and Berger Loop. In addition to the 174-foot tower, the site also will include a 500-square-foot treatment/filtration building and drain field.

The water tower will hook up to two existing wells with plans for a third, if needed.

Scott Kroll, director of infrastructure development for WVWA who was in attendance at last week's meeting, said plans are to begin extending water lines once the tower is in place. The water lines are expected to extend along Virginia 40 and possibly along Kemp Ford Road to connect with existing water systems operated by WVWA.

Long range goals, according to Kroll, are to connect to other existing water lines in the county in Westlake. Some proposals are to extend public water from Scruggs Road onto Brooks Mill Road and connect to the Union Hall line on Virginia 40. Another possibility would be to continue the line along Virginia 122 to Rocky Mount, then extend the line to Union Hall along Virginia 40.

While planning commission members agreed that public water was needed, there was some concern about the proposed tower's proximity to Virginia 40. The tower will be 180 feet from the road which Kroll explained is due to the need to be in a place with highest elevation.

"I'd like for it to be further back, but I don't think, logistically, it can be," said Deborah Crawford, Union Hall representative on the planning commission.

Kroll said efforts would be made to keep as many of the existing trees on the property as possible to partially block the view of the water tower and other structures. He said the current location of the tower was necessary to match the elevation of the Westlake tower when the two systems eventually connect.

Crawford also asked that Union Hall residents be allowed to choose the color and any future logo that goes onto the water tower. She said the tower could help to promote the community.

Following the additional proposal, Crawford made the motion to approve. The motion was passed unanimously by the planning commission.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will give a final vote on the tower during its monthly meeting on May 17.