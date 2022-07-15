Upgrades needed to maintain high school culinary program accreditation

Franklin County Public Schools has one year to upgrade the kitchen space for its culinary arts program to maintain accreditation.

The culinary arts program is part of the division's career and technical education program. Legislation recently enacted by the Virginia General Assembly requires any CTE program to meet the accreditation standards of a state or national program.

"Culinary arts...is accredited under the American Culinary Federation. ... In order to maintain accreditation for that program, essentially we have to have a commercial kitchen. ... Currently we have a residential kitchen," Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said at a Monday evening Franklin County School Board meeting.

Fire suppression measures seem to be the significant difference between a commercial and residential kitchen.

"It's the hood, the vents, the grease trap — it's that type of stuff," Crutchfield said.

The division's culinary arts program meets all other accreditation requirements.

FCHS currently offers introduction to culinary arts and culinary arts I and allows students to earn a ServSafe Food Handler certification and manager's certification. Adding a commercial kitchen would allow FCPS to add culinary arts II to its roster.

"If we lose accreditation we could no longer use federal funds in that program. ... We would also lose the right to participate in the co-curricular organization FCCLA," Crutchfield said. "...And our kids are recognized at a national level."

FCPS could continue offering the same content and similar curriculum, but without the certifications and under different course names.

"We have a full schedule. We could hire another teacher...and fill that up with culinary. Our classes are full. ... We max out the enrollment in every class. For this school year, every class is filled, both semesters," Crutchfield said. "...It's 60 per semester, so 120 kids scheduled for this year who got into the class — there were that many more who didn't get into the class."

Darryl Spencer, construction manager, said the construction to prepare a commercial kitchen space could cost between $400,000 and $500,000 — to say nothing of the equipment costs.

"If you can find this equipment," Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick said, alluding to the news shared earlier in the meeting that the shipment of rooftop air conditioning units for the cafeterias at Glade Hill and Sontag elementary schools have been delayed yet again.

Cost and equipment availability weren't the only questions raised by board members Monday.

"A decision needs to be made — if we're building a CTE building, are we going to keep the culinary where you want to put this...or do we want it in the CTE building?" Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer asked.

When the division compared the multi-year timeline for the CTE project with the one-year deadline for culinary arts program compliance, though, a consensus came quickly.

"I don't want to see a program go away," Board Chair Jeff Worley said.

The board unanimously voted to seek a fee proposal for the engineering services to do the facility upgrades in order to maintain accreditation.