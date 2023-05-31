Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laura Rice spent a considerable amount of time over the past year analyzing Roanoke and the surrounding counties through Google Maps. Rice, the national events manager and race director with USA Cycling, wanted to visualize how different areas could potentially work for staging a national championship.

There is only so much looking at a computer screen one can see about a course’s potential layout.

Rice utilized local bicycle riders and two members with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to help find the ideal course layouts for this year’s Amateur Road National Championships. The four-day event will take racers from Roanoke to Franklin counties and into downtown Roanoke.

USA Cycling announced Wednesday the three courses for its Amateur Road National Championships. The event will take place June 14-17 on courses that are different from the ones that were raced last year in Botetourt County and downtown Roanoke.

“We relied on them pretty heavily to help identify areas that they knew would be good and once again have the least amount of impact on the community,” Rice said, “but also provide what we need competitionwise.”

Rice said she worked with Kristine McCormick and Frank Deal with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, in addition to the local riders, to highlight the areas that would provide the best racing while minimizing the impact on local businesses and communities.

“It’s a great show of regionalism that we’ve been able to bring this group together,” Lee Wilhelm, chairman of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said.

The event will begin with individual time trials on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke County, starting and finishing at Explore Park. The races will be between 6.6 and 22.3 miles depending on age and ability.

The second and third days are road race competitions that will stage at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. The long course is 17.7 miles long following 6 Mile Post, Old Forge, Callaway, Carolina Springs and Hopkins roads. Riders will experience more than 1,500 feet of elevation change per lap.

The short course is 4.8 miles for the younger racers.

“Hosting the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championship is a great opportunity to highlight what we have to offer to the cycling community both regionally and nationally,” county board of supervisors Chair Tim Tatum said.

Rice added the organization ran into permitting issues in Botetourt County that prevented the road race from being held there for a second consecutive year.

“That led us to pursue alternate courses that would be a better experience both for the community that we’re in and for the businesses, residents and athletes,” she said. “We were able to find that in Franklin County, which I’m really appreciative of.”

The final day will be a criterium race that returns to downtown Roanoke on a different course than last year’s event.

The 2022 criterium began at the intersection of Church Avenue and First Street, and this year’s race will begin at Luck Avenue behind First Baptist Church Family Life. The 0.9-mile course will traverse from Luck, Fifth, Marshall, Fourth and Day avenues to Franklin Road and Second Street before looping back to Luck Avenue.

“This exciting event will bring together top amateur cyclists from across the country to showcase their skills and compete for national recognition right here in our beautiful city,” Mayor Sherman Lea said.

Rice said the new course layout will have “lesser impact on businesses” while providing a “really amazing race course.”

“We’re in downtown, but I think it’s a better fit,” she added.

Spectators are encouraged to attend each event and volunteers are also needed. Those interested can find more information at visitvbr.com/usa-cycling/volunteers.

John Oney, director of sports and sales with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said Tuesday that last year’s event “ended up with just over 100 volunteers” ranging from course marshalls, parking attendees, neutral feeds, gathering results at the finish line and helping clean once the races are completed.

“One of the things that we have to mention is for all the hard work the communities here are putting in, this doesn’t happen really without volunteers,” he added.

The four-day event will cap a busy two weeks of events taking place in the Roanoke area.

Roanoke is hosting the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon Sunday. The race begins with a 1.2-mile, one-lap swim at Carvins Cove. It is followed by a 56-mile bike ride from Roanoke County into Botetourt County and ends at River’s Edge Park. The event concludes with a 13.1-mile run along the Roanoke River Greenway that starts and finishes at River’s Edge Park.

“There are very few places in America that have the natural beauty and the built-in topography that you have here in Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk said.

This year’s four-day event caps a two-year agreement between Virginia’s Blue Ridge and USA Cycling to host the amateur road national championships.

“They’ve been an amazing host,” Rice said. “We would partner with them again in the future if we find the right fit and the right time frame.”