FERRUM — Farm to table is a growing commercial and consumer trend of buying locally from farmers who are involved in every step. It is a process that KC Farms Meats in Ferrum is able to provide its customers that is unique to the region.

KC Farms Meats now has a USDA inspector on site which allows cattle to be harvested on site with individual cuts sold directly to customers. This gives the farm the capacity to raise and harvest their cattle in the same place without having to ship them to processing plants.

USDA inspection is something that farm owners Chase and Jessie Scott have been working toward since 2021, when they built the meat processing plant on a 650-acre farm in Franklin County. Since that time, homegrown beef and lamb have been harvested there. But KC Farms was only able to sell processed meats in whole or half sizes.

USDA inspectors are now on site every week to oversee the harvesting, are able to ensure the quality of the cattle at each at each step in the process.

“It makes us more sustainable,” Chase Scott said about the addition of the USDA inspections.

KC Farms Meats was founded in 1982 by Scott’s grandfather, Leo H. Scott. Chase Scott took over operation of the farm 15 years ago along with his wife and three children.

KC Farms Meats has 300 head of Red Angus cattle as well as 300 Katahdin sheep that are born on the farm and eventually harvested. Instead of being transported to large meat processing facilities elsewhere in the area, Scott said the cattle are moved to his facility next to the pasture. He said the process takes less than 10 minutes.

Stress on cattle has been shown to have a negative effect on the taste of the meat in some studies. While Scott said he is unsure how accurate the studies are, he works to make the process as painless as possible.

“We do it as humanely as it possibly can be done,” Scott said.

In addition to low stress, Scott said he also assures that his meat is all-natural. “The only thing in our beef is beef,” he said.

Scott involves himself in harvesting. He has taken courses and learned from area butchers that have mentored him along the way. In that time, Scott said he has picked up his own unique style of cutting meat.

Once processed, the meat is dry aged in the meat processing facility for two weeks. It is then processed into individual cuts that are sealed and packaged for sale. Everything is done on the farm and with the assistance of USDA inspectors to ensure quality and freshness.

“I think the freshness has a huge impact,” Scott said of the quality and flavor of the meat he sells.

Customers can order specific cuts of meat by going to their website at kcfarmsva.com and clicking on the “shop now” button. A wide variety of cuts are available along with several special bundles. Customers can also call for custom orders that might not be on the website.

“We can fulfill any custom order within a week,” Scott said.

Customers can order their products online or by picking it up at the farm. They also have ‘pop-up shops’ on certain days throughout the year around Franklin County. The temporary shops provide a wide variety of cuts of meat. A list of upcoming locations can be found on their Facebook page.

Scott said he would like to eventually have a permanent storefront on the farm or somewhere nearby where people could shop for individual cuts of meat, but no plans are currently in place.

Until then, customers can find KC Farms Meats online at kcfarmsva.com or by calling 540-365-2697, texting 276-780-2624 or searching Facebook for the next pop-up location.

Also, KC Farms Meats ground beef is available at Boone’s Country Store in Boones Mill.

