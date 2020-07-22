Vacation Bible School puts on a show
SWAG vacation bible school

Photo by JOE BARATY

 Photo by JOE BARATY

The Serving, Worshiping and Glorifying God (SWAG) Summer Program of Rocky Mount Baptist Church was on site at the Mountain View Apartments in Rocky Mount this past week from Sunday through Wednesday. SWAG is a mobile Vacation Bible School program put on each year by the Youth Ministries of RMBC. This year the children were entertained by a series of puppet shows built around the theme of the Fruits of the Spirit.

