VDOF is now taking tree seedling orders

Every October, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) opens its Seedling Store to Virginians who are interested in purchasing a variety of seedlings.

The seedlings are grown and sold directly from the department’s self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting, and are bred for Virginia soils and climate.

In addition to the department’s selection of over 40 individual species, it also offers several specialty seedling packs, with species that have been hand-picked for certain qualities (e.g. fall colors pack, pollinator pack). For landowners with other goals in mind, the departments offers a variety of pine and spruce species, as well as dozens of hardwood varieties, used to establish timber stands, pulpwood crops, Christmas tree plantations, wildlife habitats, stream bank stabilization, urban forests, biodiversity and improvement of watersheds.

This year, seedlings can be ordered in quantities as low as five, and can be picked up from a Forestry Center or delivered from Feb. 22 until April 27, 2022.

To learn more about the department’s nurseries, browse its seedling catalog and place an order, please visit our website at www.BuyVaTrees.com.

Those who have question or would like to discuss tree-planting goals are urged to contact the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000 or Joshua McLaughlin at 540-363-5732.