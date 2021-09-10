VDOF seeks acorns today for forests tomorrow

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) announced last week that it is again seeking 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center, which is located in Crimora, to grow into tree seedlings that will become the forests of tomorrow.

Each year, VDOF asks the public from across the state to collect and donate nuts of select species to be planted at the state nursery. These seeds will produce next year’s hardwood seedling crop, which will be sold to Virginia’s forestland owners. Seedlings grown from Virginia-grown seed generally produces trees that will best thrive in our state’s climates.

VDOF said that 2020 was a successful year for its collection efforts. “The public supplied us with tons of acorns and walnuts last year. I am always amazed at the output by Virginians every year,” Josh McLaughlin, assistant forestry center manager, said.

Certain nuts can be difficult to find regionally, and availability can change year to year. At times, one species of tree in a region may produce minimal acorns, while others are abundant with “acorns hanging like bunches of grapes,” says McLaughlin. This is why VDOF puts out a call-to-action for landowners across the state. The more trees that can be identified for collection, the more nuts can be potentially planted in the nursery.