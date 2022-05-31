Veterans are honored on Memorial Day

“War is Hell on its best day.’’

That’s a thought held by many soldiers and one that was uttered by United States Army veteran Wendell Smith, one of two guest speakers at Monday’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount.

The ceremony is presented by the Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Commission.

Smith, who achieved the rank of Private First Class, fought for his country in Vietnam, a war that lasted 20 years — from 1955 until the fall of Saigon in 1975 — but one that the United States did not enter until 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson sent combat forces into battle.

“We veterans know [about war] because we’ve been there. It was not peaceful at all,’’ Smith said. “You had to sleep with one eye open. ...It was a tragedy and it was hard for a lot of people because a lot of people are not here [today] because of it.’’

“We’ve got love ones who were left behind. There were people, parents, teachers who went to Vietnam and they never came back,’’ said Smith, a Franklin County native who grew up in Callaway and resides in Sydnorsville. “That’s the hard part about war. War takes away. It doesn’t add anything. It subtracts from your life. It doesn’t help you do anything.”

“When you come back and you try to go to school, your mind is still in Vietnam,’’ Smith said. “Even now, my mind is still there. It’s hard to be a person trying to make it in this life when you’ve got a war in your heart and you don’t know how to contain it. But you learn how to adjust to your situations, how to adapt to things that happened to you in the past, so you can get along and make a life for yourself.”

Smith said he suffers from what is now called post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD.

“It’s not easy. It’s a day-by-day struggle to keep yourself on a peaceful journey in life.’’

Smith said that today we all deal with wars within ourselves.

“If we don’t, we will die... Being dead within your heart is being apart from life itself. We do not realize that we can die within ourselves. ...Life is what it’s all about. Life is very precious to everyone. Even when the time comes no one wants to die.”

Smith made reference to Jesus’ visit to the Garden of Gethsemane where he prayed alone before has arrest by the Romans and later crucifixion. During his talk with his heavenly father, he asked, “Father why has thou forsaken me?’’

Wayne Outlaw, a United States Air Force veteran, traveled from North Carolina to share his thoughts. He served during the Vietnam era.

“For countless families across this nation, Memorial Day is a vivid reminder of those who will never be afforded the opportunity to grow older or to be honored (in person) as veterans for their service to our great country,’’ Outlaw said.

“The sacrifice of giving their life is a true expression of selfless service—one that no one would choose for themselves.’’

More than three million citizens have “made that sacrifice” over the course of country’s history, two-thirds of whom were wounded or missing, Outlaw said.

“These numbers represent real people, people woven into the fabric of communities across this nation. They were loved and are still loved, but now they are mourned and are missed,” he said. “For those of you that have lost loved ones in service to our country, I can only imagine the moment you sent them off to war. You hug them, tell them you love them, then you watch them disappear out of your line of sight, knowing it could be the last time you’ll ever see them alive again.”

“This is a harsh reality for many families in this country,’’ Outlaw said. “Our way of life has been shaped and made possible by those who have served and sacrificed and by those who were lost.’’

The ceremony also included the playing of Taps by Charlotte Hill, two songs by the quartet Miracle Road and the release of a dove, the symbol of peace.

“The harsh reality of war is that not everyone will make it home (safely). Let us always remember those American heroes from all wars fought by this country who are now longer with us,’’ Outlaw said.