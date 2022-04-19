top story Vietnam veterans honored Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 1 of 4 Local Vietnam veteran Gary Solomon salutes the flag during a recent ceremony at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park honoring local soldiers who served their country in Southeast Asia. Steven Marsh, The Franklin News-Post Local Vietnam veteran Richard Small is honored at a ceremony held earlier this month at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. The fall of Saigon in 1975 brought an end to the war. Steven Marsh, The Franklin News-Post These local soldiers lost their lives in Vietnam War. They are honored at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. Steven Marsh, The Franklin News-Post This display honors all soldiers classified as Missing In Action during United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War. Steven Marsh, The Franklin News-Post Related to this story Most Popular One killed, one injured in shooting at Rocky Mount One person was killed and another wounded when gunfire broke out Thursday afternoon in Rocky Mount. Police caution public to be wary of home repair scammers Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives. Boyfriend indicted in killing of Franklin County's long-missing Heather Hodges Heather Hodges went missing in April 2012. Her boyfriend, Paul Jordan II, has long been a person of interest in the case. Now he is charged with second degree murder. FCPS Teacher of the Year named Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the… WYTI radio — family legacy continues WYTI radio station—also known as the “voice of Franklin County”—has seen its fair share of changes in 65 years, and the last five have been no… Lake Christian Ministries looks to expand its headquarters As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to b… School board considering process for CTE center Efforts to get a Franklin County Public Schools career and technical education center project off the ground seem to be gaining momentum after… Boones Mill holding comprehensive plan meetings On April 20, Boones Mill is conducting its second public input meeting to help inform a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Robertson guilty on all charges in U.S. Capitol riots, jury finds The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection. Youngkin vetoes bills from senator who challenged governor's aide GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative session by a senior aide to the governor. Watch Now: Related Video What to do with a tax refund and what to avoid Florida judge voids US COVID-19 mask mandate for planes, public transportation Florida judge voids US COVID-19 mask mandate for planes, public transportation RAW: "THOR LOVE AND THUNDER" TEASER TRAILER RELEASED RAW: "THOR LOVE AND THUNDER" TEASER TRAILER RELEASED Sunrise on Easter Sunday Sunrise on Easter Sunday