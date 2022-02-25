Visual interrupters installed at national monument

Park rangers and Franklin County High School students teamed up to create a program that they hope will interrupt the experiences of those who visit the Booker T. Washington National Monument and leave them with a better understanding of the park’s namesake.

New visual interrupters were installed at the end of last year. The silhouettes and quotes from Booker T. Washington give a firsthand account of his experiences as an enslaved child on the Burroughs Plantation.

The interrupters help visitors get a deeper understanding of the deprivations of living a life in slavery.

“It is really used to get the visitor’s attention,” said senior ranger Tim Sims. “One of the issues we’ve experienced over the years here at Booker T. Washington National Monument is really connecting the visitor with the truth about Booker T. Washington’s early life as it happened here on this farm.”

As visitors walk the park its natural beauty, the landscape, animals and gardens can make it more difficult to focus on what the rangers interpret, that part of Washington’s life in slavery. So, the purpose of the visual interrupter is to literally stop visitors in their tracks.

Sims says visual interrupters provide self-discovery moments for the visitors and help them connect Booker T.’s childhood with his accomplishments as an adult in education and civil rights. And helps them see how the past correlates with what we are going through today.

“The visual interrupters allowed them to see it from Booker T. Washington's point of view,” added Sims. “The quotes that are provided are actual quotes from his autobiography. Where at the time he is writing that book he's reflecting on his life and his experience as an enslaved child. So, it's a powerful connection to the landscape.”

The park is working on its long-range interpretive plan. One of the goals is to make the exhibits more relevant to issues we are experiencing today. For example, the text of one of the interrupters highlights what we now call food insecurity

“When he talks about getting up in the morning and having to go down to the area where the corn was being boiled for the animals,” Sims said. “He wouldn’t get breakfast in the morning because his mom was already off doing work. He had to fend for himself and learn how to survive on his own. There wasn't a hot plate of breakfast waiting for him on the kitchen table.”

Washington was not much more than a toddler and if he missed the boiled corn, he would have to compete with the pigs and cows for food, Sims said.

“This relates to some of the issues we are having today with food insecurity and lack of affordable childcare,” continued Sims.

These interrupters are meant to be temporary. Sims says they should last several years while the park seeks funding for more permanent interrupters.

“We did it with help from the Franklin County High School students,” said Sims. “They designed them and and cut them out and painted them. They are made with plywood and not meant to be long term. They are a pilot attempt to see what results we get from them.”

Franklin Country schools was one of two counties chosen by the state to participate in a pilot African-American History class. The project was completed in partnership with two teachers from Franklin County High School and their students who created the exhibits in their classrooms. The visual interrupters were installed by the park maintenance crew and the visitor services team hosted the students who walked the grounds to experience the interrupters and provided an opportunity for them to give input.

The students want to see more visual interrupters and helped the rangers find better placements them, Sims said. Money for the interrupters and improvements to elementary and middle school education programs came from Interior Region One and the Youth Partnership Program.

The rangers encourage everyone to come for a visit, take in the visual interrupters to learn more about Washington’s first nine years of life as a slave on the Franklin County farm.