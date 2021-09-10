Vitalize Church expands to Rocky Mount

Mills, a Union Hall resident, has attended Vitalize for the past six years. “I got a call to go into pastoring when Pastor Tony said we were starting a church in Rocky Mount. I felt like God was calling me to do that,” he said. “I’ve been studying. I was just ordained as a pastor last week for the opening of the church.”

The church’s motto is “Rocking for Jesus.” The church band plans to rock for Jesus this Sunday with a variety of contemporary Christian songs. It has been preparing a set list for the first Sunday service for months.

In addition to preferring contemporary Christian music over more traditional hymns, the church cultivates a casual environment by encouraging the congregation to wear jeans. Kelley described the approach as “church done different.”

Mills agrees with Kelley. He said, “We’re open to everyone. We are a come as you are church. We’re very accepting to where you are. You don’t have to be at a certain spiritual level to be able to know God.”

The Westlake area location was founded on Easter Sunday in 2012. When it was started, the church shared space with a post office, then later with a cinema. The church started renting its own location at the former Westlake Lighting building in 2019.