VMI naval cadets train at SML

Naval cadets, along with instructors from Virginia Military Institute recently spent three days of midshipman training at Mitchell’s Point Marina in Huddleston.

Working with members of Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, cadets received hands-on experience operating small vessels.

Training by Sea Tow included towing evolutions, dock lines and knots, handling tow lines, demonstrating tow line catenary and how to correct towed vessel yawing, hip-towing, hooking up to a vessel in shallow water as well as deep water, docking a towed vessel, navigation and towing lights, marine VHF radio communications, rules of the road, navigational and regulatory markers and shoals.

Training by SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department included fireboat vessel operations, fireboat pumps, on-water firefighting, emergency response diver overview, radar, night vision, sidescan sonar, hands-on handling of firehoses and personal protective equipment and more.

Lt. Joseph Ziobro with the Virginia Military Institute organized and supervised this event which was hosted by Jeff Prowse, owner of Mitchell’s Point Marina, Smith Mountain Lake Boat Rentals, who also provided rental boats for use in these exercises. Eastlake Community Church also provided the campsite for the cadets as well as invitations to the Sunday morning worship services.

