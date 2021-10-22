Wakeboarding champions live and train at SML

Jones placed third in Men’s One Division. “We’re all right below pro level,” said Jones. “We are all the same age and we’re all going after the same thing. One of the kids in my division, my roommate, he came in first and I came in third. It was cool to stand on the podium with him. At the end of the day, we are all friends and support each other and look out for each other. It’s pretty cool.”

“I actually hated the water until I was about 8 and wouldn’t do anything on it,” continued Jones. “I wouldn’t even get in it. It started when I was about fourteen, dad got me on the water and since then I have been training and I come back every summer.”

Of the three, 48-year-old Joy Manning has the most experience. This was her 11th time competing at worlds and her ninth title. She gets excited talking about her two younger proteges and their connection to Smith Mountain Lake. This year Manning rode in memory of two people close to her.

“I was riding this competition for my stepfather-in-law who passed away in December of last year and another man, who had a significant impact in my life, the owner and founder of Hitt Contracting, who passed away in September of last year. So, I rode this year with their names on my board because of COVID I feel that people who have passed away don’t get recognized with funerals like they should.”