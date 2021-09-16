Wakesurfers wonder about the activity's future at SML

Hayes said he has seen the growing popularity of the sport at Smith Mountain Lake in recent years. His business sells a wide variety of wakesurfing equipment. He is doubtful the new rules will do anything to stop the growing popularity of the sport, his concern is that no-wakesurfing zones will move the activity to more unsafe areas with heavier traffic.

Josh McClure, another active wakesurfer at SML, is also concerned about how the zones could move wakesurfing into unsafe areas. He said boating overall at Smith Mountain Lake has become less safe with an increase in boating incidents in recent years. His concern is an inattentive boater could hit a wakesurfer in the water.

"It's a major issue," McClure said. "Boaters are not trained to look for people in the water."

McClure also had an issue with the TLAC board that made the decision. He doubted any of them were wakesurfers themselves and were likely biased toward the concerns of the lakefront homeowners.

"They didn't do their due diligence," McClure said.

TLAC board member Lorie Smith said it was their goal to find a healthy balance between wakesurfers and lakefront homeowners. She said TLAC has no intention of making wakesurfing more difficult to enjoy on the lake.