Warner talks infrastructure during Franklin County visit

Sen. Mark Warner made a stop in Franklin County on Aug. 24 as part of a tour of Virginia to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure bill edging closer to reality with its passage in the Senate last month.
Local leaders gathered at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount for the meeting. While the infrastructure bill was the main topic of discussion, Warner also answered questions on a wide range of topics including COVID-19, social media and Afghanistan.
“Whatever is on your mind, I want to hear,” Warner said at the start of the meeting Aug. 24.
Warner was part of a bipartisan effort that lead to the infrastructure bill’s passage in the Senate on Aug. 10. The bill has now moved to the House of Representatives were a vote on it is expected later this month.
Named the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bill would provide $550 billion in new federal investment in infrastructure over five years. Of that, $110 billion will go to improving roads and bridges, $66 billion for rail improvements, $65 billion for broadband, $55 billion for water infrastructure and $40 billion for public transit among other spending.
“If you look at our country, we have cut our investments in infrastructure in half as a percent of our spending since about the late 80s,” Warner said. “We used to have the best roads, we used to have the best water and sewer and the best airports and we don’t have that anymore.”
Warner said there are currently more than 750 bridges in Virginia that are in need of repairs. Some of those bridge may have to one day be shut down if improvements are not eventually made, he said.
“We need this done to let communities start to think about how they can benefit,” Warner said.
COVID-19 was another major point of discussion during the Aug. 24 meeting. Warner praised the work of local hospitals, public schools as well as town and county leaders for their work during the ongoing pandemic.
Warner urged people to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus. He also questioned why the vaccine has become so political.
“We are not going to get past this COVID mess until we all get vaccinated,” Warner said. “And that shouldn’t be a political statement.”
When asked about the recent rise in tumultuous school board meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Warner said there was a need for more “fact based conversations” during the meetings. He said social media is providing disinformation that doesn’t help these conversations.
Warner said some of it could come down to fighting between Democrats and Republicans in Washington D.C. The two political parties treat each other as the enemy instead of fellow Americans. “What we could do in Washington is model a little better behavior” he said.
On the current situation in Afghanistan, Warner said that even members of the intelligence community were surprised by how quickly the Taliban took over the country. Warner is the vice chairman of the Senate committee on intelligence.
Warner said be believed it was the right thing to do to get out after spending 20 years in the county. He said understands questions from the public on why it wasn’t better planned, but efforts are ongoing to assure that American citizens are able to leave the country.