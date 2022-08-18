 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warren Street Day Festival returns

The annual Warren Street Day Festival returns to downtown Rocky Mount for its 22nd year Saturday.

The event, which recognizes African American culture past, present and future, begins at 10 a.m. with an honorary brunch.

A panel of guest speakers will discuss our community and how each of us can play a part in change.

A car show, performances by local artists and live music are scheduled.

Food trucks will be on site and family activities are planned.

The event dates to 2000, its inaugural year. It was spearheaded by local citizens Darlene Swain, Dave Campbell and Eleanor Woods.

Swain serves as the festival’s coordinator.

The event takes place along Warren Street and along the Dorothy Cundiff-Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market at Citizens' Square on Franklin Street.

Information can be obtained at the Warren Street Community Center which stages the event.

-The Franklin News-Post

