Warren Street Festival canceled for 2020

For the first time since its beginning in 2000, the annual Warren Street Festival will not take place in downtown Rocky Mount.
Due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, the festival has joined the long list of events throughout Franklin County that have been canceled this year.
“The virus is spreading, and we don’t want to be the cause of someone getting sick,” said Warren Street Festival Coordinator Darlene Swain. “We had to let it go this year, but we are already making plans to bring it back next year.”
The Warren Street Festival, which was poised to celebrate its 21st event this year, was spearheaded in 2000 by Swain, Dave Campbell and Eleanor Woods.
The event takes place annually along Warren Street and within the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market on Franklin Street.
Traditionally, festival-goers enjoy breakfast, live music from gospel bands, various contests, a car show and parade, plenty of food and other activities.
The two-day event celebrates the history of Warren Street and Franklin County’s African American history.
The festival is set to return on the third Saturday in August 2021, Swain said.
