Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 1:19 PM EDT until SUN 2:15 PM EDT Jul 19, 2026 Jul 19, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Expected Until 2:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of south central and southwestern Virginia. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 20 mph.Affected Areas:Southern Pittsylvania County, VACity of Martinsville, VAHenry County, VASoutheastern Franklin County, VASoutheastern Patrick County, VAWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphPotential for small hail (<0.75 inches) Impacts:Damage to roofs, siding, and treesPossible power outagesHazardous travel conditions People are also reading… Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Rocky Mount water main work temporarily stopped for possible fuel leak Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Boat runs aground at Smith Mountain Lake due to low water level Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Report hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. USDA disaster designations expand aid for Southside farmers The USDA expanded disaster assistance for Virginia farmers with emergency designations for spring freeze damage and drought, making producers … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden