Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:30 PM EDT Jul 5, 2026 Jul 5, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Early This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 10 mph. The storm is currently over Fairy Stone State Park near Bassett. It is expected to impact the area through 1:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Northwestern Henry CountySouthwestern Franklin CountyNortheastern Patrick CountySpecific locations include Rocky Mount, Bassett, Ferrum, Stanleytown, Endicott, Fairy Stone State Park, and Oak Level.What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. People are also reading… Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger The gunpowder seizure that pushed Virginia toward war Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Safety Tips:If you are on or near Philpott Lake, move indoors or into a vehicle immediately.Seek shelter if you hear thunder, as lightning can strike from up to 10 miles away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations