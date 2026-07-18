Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:30 PM EDT Jul 18, 2026 Jul 18, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall Until 4:30 PM EDTWhat's Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:30 PM EDT. The storm is currently over Roanoke and moving east at 25 mph.Affected Areas:Eastern RoanokeWest Central Bedford CountySouth Central Botetourt CountyNorth Central Franklin CountyCity of SalemCity of RoanokeWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphTorrential rainfall that may lead to flash flooding Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesLocalized flooding in low-lying areasHazardous driving conditions People are also reading… Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions Emmy snubs! Jeremy Allen White, 'Stranger Things' missed by 2026 noms FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Rocky Mount water main work temporarily stopped for possible fuel leak Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Boat runs aground at Smith Mountain Lake due to low water level Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.Report hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. USDA disaster designations expand aid for Southside farmers The USDA expanded disaster assistance for Virginia farmers with emergency designations for spring freeze damage and drought, making producers … Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Southeastern Franklin County Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden