The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's for…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The firs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clear …