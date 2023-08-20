Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degr…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…