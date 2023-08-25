Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…