Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until MON 5:00 AM EDT.