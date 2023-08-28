Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
