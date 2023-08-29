Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
