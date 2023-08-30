The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings …