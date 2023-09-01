It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.