It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
