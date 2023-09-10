Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
