Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.