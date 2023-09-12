The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
