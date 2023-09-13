Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
