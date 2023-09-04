The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
