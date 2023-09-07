Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.