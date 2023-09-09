The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.