The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
