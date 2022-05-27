Westlake Cinema set to reopen today

With “Top Gun: Maverick” as its headlining film, Westlake Cinema is holding a grand reopening to welcome moviegoers back on May 27.

It’s been more than two years since the four-plex closed its doors due to state regulations enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ronald L. Willard II, vice president of The Willard Companies, which owns and operates the cinema, had attempted reopening before, only to realize that crowds weren’t ready to return. Willard II said that the ever-increasing number of phone calls, emails and messages to the cinema’s Facebook page over the past several months have indicated an overwhelming enthusiasm for its reopening. “We never considered closing the cinema for good,” he said. “It was just a matter of timing. People are ready to come back now, and we have a fantastic team in place for the best customer service possible.”

Ronald L. Willard Sr., president of The Willard Companies, says he is eager for the public to return to the big-screen experience at the cinema that his company first opened 18 years ago. He’s also eager for moviegoers to see the work that’s been done during the closure. “We hired Serv-Pro to professionally sanitize and clean the entire facility,” Willard Sr. said. “We literally cleaned every square inch of the cinema, updated HVAC systems and updated some equipment at the cost of around $150,000. I want people to feel like they are walking into a brand-new facility.”

The cinema is reopening with a veteran and retired executive at its helm: Nick Hastain moved to Smith Mountain Lake permanently in June 2021 after retiring as CEO of a company in Massachusetts. Prior to retirement, Hastain and his family visited their vacation home at the lake whenever they could. “One of the things that attracted us here for retirement are the people, even more than the lake itself,” Hastain said. “This is just a wonderful community, and it’s been a real treat interviewing young adults for part-time staff positions. In fact, my experiences in the community were also seen and felt during those interviews. It’s clear that these young folks are being taught the value of hard work, honesty, and respect – it’s refreshing.”

Months ago, Hastain was one of those concerned members of the community who contacted Willard II to ask whether the cinema would eventually reopen. After hearing Willard II’s positive response, it was a waiting game until Hastain heard of the Help Wanted ad for the general manager position. “I jumped right in and sent my resume over,” he said. “I was just looking for something to do, and this is a cool thing to do.”

On a recent Monday morning in the cinema lobby, Hastain and the father-son Willard pair worried aloud at how the public will react to higher ticket and concession prices caused by inflation and federal minimum wage increases. “Our prices are set lower than inflation and cheaper than competitors, but it’s still higher, and not everybody’s going to like that,” said Hastain. “We just hope that folks understand. We know they’re eager for us to reopen – every day, there are people peeking through the windows, and all I can say is ‘Soon!’”

Another change is a cutback to the cinema’s hours. While the cinema used to operate 365 days a year, it will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – historically the days with the fewest visitors. “I just think it’s a smart idea to focus our energy on being the best movie theater we can be for five days a week, instead of stretching ourselves too thin in order to be open every single day,” said Willard II.

With the new staff already hired, the next couple of weeks will be focused on training, stocking the concession stand, final maintenance checks on the film equipment and updating the website, WestlakeCinema.com.

“We’ve had a rough few years all over the country, but this building is ready to be a gathering place for the community again,” Willard Sr. said. “We put in that money and did that work because we thought this was a niche that the community needed, and we’re hoping that the local community supports us in return so that we can keep it active, alive and open.”