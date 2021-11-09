Whiting wins Snow Creek seat on Franklin County School Board

Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Whiting received 39.19% of the vote with all precincts reporting. Other candidates received 60.81% of the vote as of the last time the department’s website was updated Monday afternoon. Kay Chitwood, registrar for Franklin County, confirmed the results.
Whiting, a Philadelphia native, moved to Franklin County in 2018. The 50-year-old resident of Snow Creek holds a degree in business management.
Whiting, Gregory Maxwell and incumbent G.B. Washburn Jr. all ran as write-in candidates for the seat.
Maxwell, 36, is a U.S. Navy veteran and information technology specialist. The Sontag resident holds degrees in advance electronics and business.
Washburn, 57, has been director of the federal Farm Service Agency in Franklin County for more than 30 years.
Write-in results were calculated by the Franklin County Voter Registrar’s Office as part of the canvassing process that started Wednesday.
Whiting’s win means that there will be three new members on the board, all three newcomers boosted during the campaign by the Patriot Network of Franklin County, an activist group opposed to mask mandates in schools to combat the spread of coronavirus infections. All three winners have said they support masks on students being a matter of parental choice.
Incumbent Penny Blue, 61, lost to challenger Kevin David, 50, for the member-at-large seat. David received 64.22% of the vote.
Dawn McCray, 48, ran unopposed to replace Donna Cosmato, who decided not to seek reelection, for the Boone District seat. McCray received 97.98% of the vote.
Additionally, Jeff Worley, the current vice chair of the board, ran unopposed for his second term representing the Rocky Mount District. He received 85.12% of the vote.