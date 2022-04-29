Who takes care of your soul?

Our soul is the core of who we are. It has more to do with how we live life than any other part of us. It is of greatest importance. The Hebrew word for soul means “empty.” Our soul left to itself is empty. It requires care just like the rest of us. We don’t do a very good job of taking care of our soul. That is what the best known passage of scripture is about. The 23rd Psalm speaks of how the Lord takes care of our soul. I want us to take a look at the first verse of this Psalm. “The LORD is my shepherd.”

This Psalm was written by David the greatest king of Israel. Most scholars believe that he wrote it well into his adult years. As a teen he had been a shepherd with a flock of sheep to care for. Now well along the journey of life he writes reflecting on both the work of a shepherd which he knew well and how the Lord had been like a shepherd to him.

We can know that the Lord will take care of our soul. In the English Bible the word translated “LORD” is the personal covenant name of God, “Jehovah.” This name for God combines three tenses. It speaks of God as future, present, and past. God was, is, and will be. He is the eternal one. He has been our shepherd. He is right now. He will be our shepherd in the future. We are secure in his relating to us as our shepherd.

How do I know I can trust him as shepherd? This is the issue many struggle with. Can I really trust the Lord to care for me. If we think we cannot trust him we try to do all the caring ourselves. This does not turn out well. I can trust him because he is good. His goodness flows from his holiness. His holiness means he is absolute purity of motive, thought, and action. He can be trusted because of his holiness. His holiness means he works in ways that we often struggle to understand. Our lack of understanding does not mean his ways are wrong or harmful. They are just beyond us. Isaiah 55: 8-9 speaks to this:

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are my ways your ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

In John 10 Jesus calls himself, “The Good Shepherd.” He says the Good Shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. In the ancient world the shepherd bought the sheep with money he earned with sweat and hard work. They became part of him. Jesus has bought us by laying down his life for us. He paid with the best he had his blood so we would be his. When a shepherd acquired a sheep he would take a knife and cut its ear in order to place his mark on the sheep. Jesus tells us to, “Take up the cross” and so put his mark on us.

David celebrates that because the Lord is his shepherd he shall not want. The Lord meets our needs. Unmet needs often create the greatest area of struggle. They are the places we make our biggest and repeated mistakes trying to meet the need in our thinking and ability. These needs are the occurrences where we are most tempted to walk away from the Lord. When we invite and accept the Lord as our shepherd he meets these needs. How he meets the need does not get us into trouble but rather moves life according to his design. The remainder of Psalm 23 explains how the Lord will shepherd us. Allow me to encourage you to carefully ponder it. It takes time and focus to adequately comprehend all the wonder of his being our shepherd.