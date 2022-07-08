Winding Way Road undergoes a range of improvements

Recent improvements to Winding Way Road in Boones Mill will hopefully address the road’s erosion problem.

The Virginia Department of Transportation still needs to do some paving, but workers completed most of the drainage work on Winding Way in June, including new and improved gravel, rock, grading and ditch work.

Winding Way snakes up a steep hill on the east side of U.S. 220, crossing the railroad tracks and passing a couple of childcare centers and several homes before reaching a dead end.

Water coming down off the hill has eaten away at the road over time, making it difficult and dangerous to drive; Jim Steele, a Boones Mill resident who lives on Winding Way Road, said as much. When it rains, the water sweeps down the hill until it reaches his property at the bottom.

VDOT’s drainage work focused on a section of road between where Steele’s home is located near the railroad tracks and where Winding Way Circle branches left off of Winding Way Road.

The runoff has been a problem for years, but Boones Mill needed to make certain improvements to a water/sewer line along the road before VDOT could do the drainage work.

“Previously, a 2-inch line was...put in incorrectly. It was not buried deep enough in the ground. ... This was probably 10 years ago,” B.T. Fitzpatrick, Boones Mill town manager, said.

In 2021, the town of Boones Mill contracted with the Western Virginia Water Authority to replace and relocate the old 2-inch line with a new 6-inch line. WVWA also put in a new, silver fire hydrant at the bottom of the hill.

“We were able to use state...funds to get that project completed. Through the Virginia Department of Health, we got a grant for about $73,000, $74,000,” Fitzpatrick said. “...We had to cover that cost. The Water Authority did the work for us because they were under contract with us.”

WVWA completed the line work for the town in October, about a month before WVWA officially acquired the town’s water and wastewater utility.

With the line replaced, VDOT was finally able to do the drainage work along Winding Way, much to the appreciation of Winding Way residents.